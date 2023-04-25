Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. 10,406,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,280,078. The stock has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

