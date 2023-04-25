Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

