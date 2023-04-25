Philcoin (PHL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $117,298.83

Philcoin (PHL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Philcoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $117,298.83 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

