Piper Sandler Trims Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Target Price to $59.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.02. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Banner Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Banner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Banner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

