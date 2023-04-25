Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.33

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $64.61 million and approximately $67,901.23 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00051898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00034469 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001231 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,141,834 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

