Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.37.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Articles

