Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.32

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.32 and last traded at $49.32, with a volume of 7617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $699.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

