Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMREF opened at C$9.81 on Friday. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.92.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

