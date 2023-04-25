Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Primoris Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.72%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

See Also

