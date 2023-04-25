Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.94

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 106215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,349 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,425,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,944,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

