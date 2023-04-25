Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of PDEX opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

