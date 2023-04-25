Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of PDEX opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $21.43.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.