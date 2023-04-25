PROG (PRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.47 million. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PROG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRG stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $29.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

