PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU) Position Boosted by Tikvah Management LLC

Tikvah Management LLC increased its holdings in PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,400 shares during the quarter. PropertyGuru comprises 1.4% of Tikvah Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tikvah Management LLC owned about 0.42% of PropertyGuru worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on PropertyGuru from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
PropertyGuru Price Performance
PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative net margin of 109.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
About PropertyGuru
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
