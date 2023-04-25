ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Up 3%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.83. 4,875,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,494,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth $304,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

