Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.62

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 26983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.71%. Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,245,000 after buying an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after acquiring an additional 150,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,950,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,662,000 after acquiring an additional 130,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.