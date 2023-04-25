Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.8 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,800 shares of company stock worth $3,260,109. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.