Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.53.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

