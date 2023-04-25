Qtum Price Hits $2.91 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00010290 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $304.36 million and approximately $34.37 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.21 or 0.06605511 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,630,630 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

