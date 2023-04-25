Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Hits $32.29 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00010214 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $292.46 million and $32.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.05 or 0.06636456 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00062008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,630,180 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.