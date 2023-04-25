Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00010279 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $294.62 million and approximately $32.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.94 or 0.06690934 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00061869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039562 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,629,617 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

