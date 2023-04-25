QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Boosted by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

