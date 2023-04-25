Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.31

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 219503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTRH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$2.45 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark downgraded Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.76 million, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

