QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,632 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of QuidelOrtho worth $41,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after acquiring an additional 259,059 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,215,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 172.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 777,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 497.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after purchasing an additional 901,624 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
