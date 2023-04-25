Radicle (RAD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.84 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $89.77 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00006356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001237 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.65 or 0.00336805 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 49,829,111 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars.
