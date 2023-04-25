Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $64.52 million and $3.99 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010228 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000366 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

