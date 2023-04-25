Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RADI. Raymond James lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 45.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 36.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 87.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

