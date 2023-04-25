Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) were down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.79. Approximately 1,239,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,060,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -326.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 2,010.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.