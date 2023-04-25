Raymond James Boosts Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $21.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,468,000 after buying an additional 850,920 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,575,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

