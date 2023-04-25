Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.