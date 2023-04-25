Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
