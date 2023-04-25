ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.31 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $13,049.22 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00324060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

