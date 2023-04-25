ReddCoin Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and $15,139.35 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00321830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.