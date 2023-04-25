Redmond Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,018,945. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

