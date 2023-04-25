Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,047,000 after buying an additional 120,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. 781,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.75, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

