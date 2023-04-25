Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Moody’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 173,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 20,183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,952,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $9.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.47. 394,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.33.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

