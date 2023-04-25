Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up about 0.9% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of PAR Technology worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,591,000 after buying an additional 342,480 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 119.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 491,885 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 232,267 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 48,971 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PAR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. 30,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,811. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $859.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.26. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $97.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

