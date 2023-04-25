Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $663,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $6.34 on Tuesday, hitting $356.72. 446,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $378.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.