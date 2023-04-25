Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,805 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $57.66. 679,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,743. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

