Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,446.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $78.13. 356,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

