Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Inogen worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGN. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 104.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,084,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 553,626 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 1,774.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 221,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 201,073 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Inogen by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 74,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 30,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

