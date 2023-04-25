Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 2.9% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,336.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,452. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,299.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,292.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

