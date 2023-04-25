Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 478,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,599. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

