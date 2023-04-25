Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 25th (ARE, AXGN, CS, IAG, MOH, MRK, NXRT, PCH, RUN, SNA)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 25th:
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.