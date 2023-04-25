Reviewing Rigetti Computing (RGTI) & Its Competitors

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rigetti Computing and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 352.14%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 260.05%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s peers have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.75 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.32 billion $4.77 million -7.35

Rigetti Computing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rigetti Computing peers beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.