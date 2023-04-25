Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,110

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,300 ($66.19) to GBX 5,110 ($63.82) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($82.43) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($86.17) to GBX 7,400 ($92.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($89.92) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 5,000 ($62.45) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($72.44) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,123.85 ($76.48).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

RIO opened at GBX 5,141 ($64.21) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($80.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,612 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,577.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The firm has a market cap of £64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.44, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a GBX 185.35 ($2.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,607.14%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($65.21) per share, with a total value of £26,105 ($32,602.72). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($65.21) per share, with a total value of £26,105 ($32,602.72). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 410 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,338 ($66.67) per share, with a total value of £21,885.80 ($27,333.33). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,410 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,580. 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

