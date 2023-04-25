RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.