RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $19.35.
RIOCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
