Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $15,818.75 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020387 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,654.67 or 1.00021618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00205517 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,118.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.