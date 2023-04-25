Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,580.06

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $15,580.06 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,307.24 or 1.00087335 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

