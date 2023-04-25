Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JMP Securities

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

RITM stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 234,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

