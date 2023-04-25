Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JMP Securities

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITMGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

RITM stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 234,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

