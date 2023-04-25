Robert W. Baird Cuts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $18.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TASK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.52. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 378,983 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

