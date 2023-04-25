Roku (ROKU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Roku to post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter. Roku has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roku stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $110.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Roku by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 6.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

